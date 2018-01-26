Do you like to have fun?

Applications close Feb. 5 at 11:59pm. Follow the link to apply: https://orgsync.com/1026/forms/297370 Student Activities Board recruits new members at the beginning of each semester. If you are interested in joining the Board, please e-mail us at sab@ttu.edu or call at (806) 742-4708. Interested students must complete an application, and then go through an interview process. Student Activities Board recruits between 15 to 25 students each semester. This event is brought to you by Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat @texastechsab Posted:

1/26/2018



Originator:

Johnny Morales



Email:

johnny.morales@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

