The Texas Tech Institute for the Study of Western Civilization will be hosting a very special guest by the name of Dr. Walbridge, Professor and Director of Graduate Studies for the Department of Near Eastern Languages and Cultures at Indiana University.



Dr. Walbridge will deliver his lecture entitled “Did Something Go Wrong? Science, Philosophy, and the Fate of Reason in Islam" at 5:30 p.m. today, January 25th, in the Escondido Theater of the Texas Tech Student Union Building. It will address the misconception that the Greek philosophic tradition died out in Islam after the twelfth century. In fact, it persisted down to modern times, but assumed a different character from the one predominating in Europe. While in many respects developing differently, Christendom and Islam shared much of the same “cultural DNA,” including that bestowed on them by ancient Greece. The similarities and differences in their use of it should thus make for a fascinating presentation.

We look forward to having you at this memorable event.