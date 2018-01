WANT TO GO TO JORDAN AND EXPLORE THE RICH CULTURE AND HISTORY?

Explore the rich culture, history and language of Jordan. Students earn 6 credit hours. Program is open to all TTU students. Program fee: $2,790. Program fee includes accommodation and 2 meal per day, guided tours and multiple excursions. Program dates: May 27-July 7. Contact Rula Al-Hmoud for more information. Rula.Al-Hmoud@ttu.edu Posted:

1/26/2018



Originator:

Rula Al-Hmoud



Email:

rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





Categories

Academic