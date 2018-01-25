In SOC 3300 Special Topics: Law, Crime, & Terrorism, you will learn how other countries define crime and how their crimes are different from the U. S. The course has a cross-national emphasis on law and crime trends in Spain and other countries and ends with a discussion of the types and causes of terrorism. We will take field trips to Granada, Madrid, Cordoba, and see ancient Roman ruins in Italica where you will see a GLADIATOR ARENA from the year 206 AD. You will meet criminal justice personnel from Spain and visit the High Court of Andalucia and the Seville Provincial Court.

This course fills a requirement for SOC 3300 Criminology or SOC 3327 Law & Policing in the Sociology Criminology Concentration and serves as an elective for general sociology majors & minors, forensics concentrations and minors, and can serve as a social science elective for many other degree plans. ??

