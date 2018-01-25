



Two Factor Authentication was originally implemented for the Direct Deposit and eRaider Password Change utilities in summer 2017, and the strategy has been instrumental in protecting TTU faculty, staff, and students from cyber criminals and identity theft. You may find additional information about Two Factor Authentication online at In order to better protect Texas Tech employees’ personal information, including Social Security Numbers and tax information, the Texas Tech System IT group, in partnership with the TTU IT Division, has added Two Factor Authentication to the W-2 electronic statement in Raiderlink. With Two Factor Authentication, eRaider account owners will be required to enter a code (received by voice call or text), in addition to username and password, before accessing their W-2 statements online. This was implemented in preparation for the approaching tax season, and coincides with Texas Tech’s release of 2017 electronic W-2 forms.Two Factor Authentication was originally implemented for the Direct Deposit and eRaider Password Change utilities in summer 2017, and the strategy has been instrumental in protecting TTU faculty, staff, and students from cyber criminals and identity theft. You may find additional information about Two Factor Authentication online at https://www.askit.ttu.edu/2fa . For any questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

1/25/2018



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

