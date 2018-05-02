Weekend Exploring Liberty: Topics in Criminal [In]Justice & Self-Governance

The Free Market Institute at Texas Tech University (FMI) and the Institute for Humane Studies at George Mason University (IHS) will co-host an IHS On-Campus Education Program as part of the Weekend Exploring Liberty series. The Seminar will feature a weekend of speaker sessions related to Topics in Criminal (In)Justice and Self-Governance on Friday, February 9th from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM through Saturday, February 10th from 9:30 AM to 4:15 PM in the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business Administration at Texas Tech University.

With over 2 million people currently incarcerated throughout the country, how have drug prohibitions, "cash for convictions", and the rise of the prison gang culture contributed to such a staggering number? Join the Free Market Institute and the Institute for Humane Studies for a weekend seminar that will explore these difficult topics surrounding mass incarceration and the criminal justice system.

Please see the program information at the FMI Upcoming Events page for more information about the invited speakers and the presentation topics.

This event is free and open to the general public and the Texas Tech community, but requires advance registration.

Register for the Weekend Exploring Liberty: Topics in Criminal (In)Justice and Self-Governance

Visitors to the university may park in Reserved Lot R-23 outside of the Rawls College starting at 5:00 PM on Friday, February 9, 2018. There are no parking restrictions outside of the college on Saturday, February 10, 2018.