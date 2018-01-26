TTU Surplus Warehouse will have a sale on various items on Wednesday Jan 31th, 1:30-4:00. We have chairs, filing cabinets, desks and other various items. Cash and checks will be accepted. Great deals will be made to move the surplus items. No credit cards can be processed at the Warehouse. TTU Surplus Warehouse is located at 4611 Erskine Ave. Purchased items needs to be picked up on Wednesday Jan 31th before 5 p.m.