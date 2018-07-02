TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Sonic Foundry Mediasite Training Session on February 7, 11am—2pm

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Sonic Foundry training session on Wednesday, February 7. Sonic Foundry, who provides our Mediasite Enterprise Video platform, will cover the following topics:


· Overview of Strategic Mediasite Roadmap

· Highlights of Selected New Products

· New Video Content Management Features

· Mediasite Version 7.2 Demonstration

· TTU & Sonic Foundry Pilot of Watson Video Captioning


Sonic Foundry will provide lunch, so please RSVP by February 5 to  itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

 

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, February 7

Time: 11am—2pm

Location: TLPDC 151, TTU Library 1st Floor

RSVP by February 5 to itevents@ttu.edu
