The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Sonic Foundry training session on Wednesday, February 7. Sonic Foundry, who provides our Mediasite Enterprise Video platform, will cover the following topics:
· Overview of Strategic Mediasite Roadmap
· Highlights of Selected New Products
· New Video Content Management Features
· Mediasite Version 7.2 Demonstration
· TTU & Sonic Foundry Pilot of Watson Video Captioning
Sonic Foundry will provide lunch, so please RSVP by February 5 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, February 7
Time: 11am—2pm
Location: TLPDC 151, TTU Library 1st Floor
RSVP by February 5 to itevents@ttu.edu