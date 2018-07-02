The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Sonic Foundry training session on Wednesday, February 7. Sonic Foundry, who provides our Mediasite Enterprise Video platform, will cover the following topics:





· Overview of Strategic Mediasite Roadmap



· Highlights of Selected New Products



· New Video Content Management Features



· Mediasite Version 7.2 Demonstration



· TTU & Sonic Foundry Pilot of Watson Video Captioning





Sonic Foundry will provide lunch, so please RSVP by February 5 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees. Event Details Date: Wednesday, February 7 Time: 11am—2pm Location: TLPDC 151, TTU Library 1st Floor RSVP by February 5 to itevents@ttu.edu Posted:

