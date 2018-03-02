Vertical Plains takes place Feb. 3rd at the Texas Tech Climbing Wall. Cost is $35 per entrant and includes competitor bag, lunch and entry for a door prize drawing. Hosted by The Outdoor Pursuits Center this competition draws more than 100 competitors from across Texas and the region. There are two separate sessions offered.

Session 1: 9am-12pm -Morning climbing is open to USA Climbing Members only and is offered in conjunction with the USAC Collegiate Climbing Season counting as a sanctioned local competition for the Texas regional qualification. Sport and Speed concentrations will be offered. More info at www.usaclimbing.org.

Session 2: 1 pm-4pm -Afternoon climbing is open for all non-USAC members wishing. This competition is open to climbers of all levels, with three skill classes available: beginner, intermediate, advanced and youth. This session features a combination Sport (top-rope) in addition to Bouldering.

Online registration and more info are available at: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/specialevents/verticalplains.php