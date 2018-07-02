

TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry Is Proud to Present the Fourth Purnendu K. “Sandy” Dasgupta Lecture Series Professor Jonathan V Sweedler Department of Chemistry University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign GENERAL AUDIENCE LECTURE TECHNICAL LECTURE

Understanding the brain a cell at a time: D-amino acids in our brain: what are they from new measurement tools to new doing and how did they get there? chemical insights.





Wednesday February 7, 2018 Thursday February 8, 2018 5:00 PM 12:30 Noon CHEMISTRY ROOM 49 CHEMISTRY ROOM 107

Understanding the brain a cell at a time: from new measurement tools to new chemical insight

Wednesday February 7 2018, 5:00 PM CHEMISTRY ROOM 49

In the postgenomic era, one expects the suite of chemical players in a brain region to be known and their functions uncovered. However, many cell-to-cell signaling molecules remain poorly characterized and for those that are known, their localization and dynamics are oftentimes unknown. We have created new approaches for assaying thousands of individual brain cells. The cells of interest are scattered across a microscope slide, their exact positions determined and lastly, mass spectra are acquired at the cell positions. Single cell assays allow differences in the metabolome and peptidome from supposedly homogeneous populations of cells to be explored. By obtaining information from tens of thousands of individual cells, rare cells are found and unusual neurochemicals are discovered. As the method allows follow-up immunohistochemistry and capillary electrophoresis-mass spectrometry on selected cells, a wealth of single cell chemical information on cell populations becomes possible. Several applications of single cell mass spectrometry are highlighted from the discovery of unusual metabolites to characterizing the neuropeptides and hormones in single cells. Our overarching goal is to uncover the complex chemical mosaic of the brain and pinpoint key cellular players in a range of physiological and pathological processes.

D-amino acids in our brain: what are they doing and how did they get there?

Thursday February 8, 2018 12:30 PM CHEMISTRY ROOM 107

The amino acids (except glycine) occur in two forms because of the possibility of forming two different enantiomers (stereoisomers) around the central carbon atom. Until recently, animals were thought to contain only l-amino acids, which predominate in nature as they are the main components of proteins. The development of novel analytical methods has revealed that D-amino acids are present in many organisms such as invertebrates and vertebrates, and that some of D-amino acids have important physiological functions. A range of measurement tools are described to characterize D-amino acids. These tools include capillary electrophoresis and capillary liquid chromatography separations as these approaches can characterize the chemical content of small brain regions down to individual neurons. Using these approaches, a number of questions are addressed: where are D-amino acids in the brain? How are they formed? What do they do? Using capillary electrophoresis with laser induced fluorescence and mass spectrometry detection, we have determined specific neurons that synthesize D-aspartate, and have measured the formation, transport and re lease of D-aspartate in a stimulation dependent manner. Thus, our data supports that D-aspartate is a neurotransmitter. Other D-amino acids including D-serine, D-alanine and D-glutamate are found in specific brain and endocrine regions and may have different functions. Newer data on the presence of a range of 0-amino acids in neurons and endocrine structures are highlighted, including their activity-dependent release and physiological function.

Biography:

Jonathan Sweedler received his Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Arizona in 1988, spent several years at Stanford before moving to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1991 where he has been ever since. At Illinois, he is currently the James R. Eiszner Family Endowed Chair in Chemistry, Director of the School of Chemical Science, and affiliated with the Institute of Genomic Biology and the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology. His research interests focus on developing new approaches for assaying small volume samples, and in applying these methods to study novel interactions between cells. These analytical approaches include capillary separations, micro and nanofluidics, miniaturized separations, mass spectrometry and NMR. He has used these tools to characterize small molecules and peptides in a range of animal models across the metazoan and in samples as small as individual cells and cellular domains. Recent work includes the development of a series of high throughput mass spectrometry approaches for characterizing tens of thousands of individual cells. Sweedler, with large international teams of biologists and technologists, has performed comprehensive interrogation of the genome, transcriptome and peptidome in a range of animal models to uncover signaling peptides and pathways involved in wide range of functions and behaviors.

Sweed1er has published more than 400 manuscripts and presented 480 invited lectures. He has received numerous awards including the ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry and the ANACHEM Award. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief for Analytical Chemistry.