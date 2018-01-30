Are you an adult (or know an adult!) that has always wanted to learn to play the violin, viola, cello, double bass or harp?! The Texas Tech University String Project OFFERS BEGINNER ADULT STRING INSTRUMENT CLASSES! Now's your chance!!



We will be holding an OPEN HOUSE on Tuesday, January 30th from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the School of Music at Texas Tech University (2624 18th Street, Lubbock, TX 79409). See our website for more information: http://musicstringproject.wixsite.com/texastech



The String Project is designed to provide opportunities for students and adults to receive instruction on stringed instruments at a reduced price. All instructors are music and music education majors at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Instruction is offered on five string instruments: violin, viola, cello, double bass, and harp.



At the open house, you will have the opportunity to try out instruments, get sized on your preferred instrument, gather information about renting an instrument from local music stores, receive information about other materials you will need for class, meet the teachers, ask further questions, and register for classes!



The Texas Tech University String Project was established in 2001 in part with the National String Project Consortium and the American String Teachers Association. The program was initially funded by a three-year grant from the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education with matching contributions from Texas Tech. Now, the program is funded by student fees and contributions by Texas Tech University.



Registration for the Spring 2018 classes can be completed online at our website (http://musicstringproject.wixsite.com/texastech) and MUST BE COMPLETED by Friday, February 3rd. Tuition is $120.00 or $150.00 for the semester and includes instruction in group class two days a week, one to three private lessons (you choose your option), and the official TTU String Project t-shirt! Payment is due the first day of class (cash or check).



More information including special performances and events that the TTU String Project has done and will be a part of can be found on our website (http://musicstringproject.wixsite.com/texastech) or the Texas Tech University String Project Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TTUStringProject).



Contact Dr. Blair Williams, Director of the Texas Tech University String Project, with any questions. She is available by email at blair.williams@ttu.edu or by phone at 806-834-2992.



Classes for Adult students begin Tuesday, February 6th!



We look forward to seeing you at the “come and go” OPEN HOUSE on Tuesday, January 30th from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.!

Posted:

1/25/2018



Originator:

Blair Williams



Email:

blair.williams@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 1/30/2018



Location:

School of Music. 2624 18th Street, Lubbock, TX 79409



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

