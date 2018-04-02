TTU HomeTechAnnounce

"Passion Play" (Free Preview)
Passion Play

By Sarah Ruhl
Directed by Lauren Miller

February 5 - 10 at 7:30pm
February 11 at 2:00pm

Hailed by the New Yorker's John Lahr as "extraordinary," "bold," and "inventive," Sarah Ruhl's Passion Play takes us behind the scenes of three communities attempting to stage the death and resurrection of Christ. From Queen Elizabeth's England to Hitler's Germany to Reagan's America, Ruhl's exploration of devotion takes us on a humorous yet unsettling journey filled with lust, whimsy, and a lot of fish.
2/2/2018

Kelly Grandjean

kelly.grandjean@ttu.edu

Department of Theatre and Dance

Time: 7:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Date: 2/4/2018

Maedgen Lab Theatre

