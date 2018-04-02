Passion Play
By Sarah Ruhl
Directed by Lauren Miller
February 5 - 10 at 7:30pm
February 11 at 2:00pm
Hailed by the New Yorker's John Lahr as "extraordinary," "bold," and "inventive," Sarah Ruhl's Passion Play takes us behind the scenes of three communities attempting to stage the death and resurrection of Christ. From Queen Elizabeth's England to Hitler's Germany to Reagan's America, Ruhl's exploration of devotion takes us on a humorous yet unsettling journey filled with lust, whimsy, and a lot of fish.