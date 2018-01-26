Various units are composing a city wide calendar for Black History Month. Interested organizations and departments who would like to be included in the calendar should submit their event to ricky.sherfield@ttu.edu | 834-3028.

Required Information Event Name: Sponsoring Organization: Date: Time: Location: Contact: Fee:

Calendar: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1bo8-KX23tpjzvknaDDdIBZMLDMUY92z4HZQlKvaCPZY/edit?usp=sharing



Benefits include the following; your organization and event featured in a city wide marketing promotion; event shared with the local community electronically; event featured on TTU affiliated sites and social media services; option to distribute calendar and other opportunities.

Posted:

1/26/2018



Originator:

Ricky Sherfield



Email:

ricky.sherfield@ttu.edu



Department:

Honors College





