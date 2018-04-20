For this session, participants should bring working drafts of assignments to share and workshop with others

through a one-on-one peer-review process. After a brief introduction of the Transparency Project, the TEACH

staff will provide rubrics to assist with the peer review process and will be on hand to collaborate and offer

guidance. This is a great opportunity to get feedback and develop an assignment that you can use right away! For

those participants who are unable to attend the April 5th workshop on Transparent Assignment Design, below is

a link to a template provided on the Transparency Project website:



