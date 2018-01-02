February 1st deadline for competitive scholarships for AY 2018-2019. Note: If the deadline falls on a non-work day, applications will be due the next business day. Please pass along this announcement to eligible students that meet the criteria.



These scholarships are:

The Florence Brown En Avant Club Scholarship ($750) - established by Preston F. Gott in memory of the scholarship given to Edna Maynard Gott when she was a student at the University of Texas in the 1940's. Dr. Gott later became the first woman awarded tenure in the TTU Department of Economics. The scholarship is designated to be awarded to a full-time undergraduate student who has a record showing academic excellence and interest in the pursuit of knowledge concerning women's issues. The scholarship award is $750 for one year and may be awarded repeatedly for a total of four years. The scholarship may be carried into graduate work if renewed. A new application must be filed each year.

($750) - established by Preston F. Gott in memory of the scholarship given to Edna Maynard Gott when she was a student at the University of Texas in the 1940's. Dr. Gott later became the first woman awarded tenure in the TTU Department of Economics. The scholarship is designated to be awarded to a full-time undergraduate student who has a record showing academic excellence and interest in the pursuit of knowledge concerning women's issues. The scholarship award is $750 for one year and may be awarded repeatedly for a total of four years. The scholarship may be carried into graduate work if renewed. A new application must be filed each year. The Gwen Sorell Scholarship Endowment ($750) - established in honor of the late Dr. Gwen Sorell in recognition of her tireless work on behalf of the Texas Tech Women’s Studies Program. The scholarship is designated to be awarded to a full-time undergraduate student who began pursuing an undergraduate degree after the age of 25. The scholarship award is $750 for one year.

($750) - established in honor of the late Dr. Gwen Sorell in recognition of her tireless work on behalf of the Texas Tech Women’s Studies Program. The scholarship is designated to be awarded to a full-time undergraduate student who began pursuing an undergraduate degree after the age of 25. The scholarship award is $750 for one year. The Rae Nell Griggs Scholarship ($500) - designated to be awarded to a full time, undergraduate or graduate student. Student must be enrolled in a class associated with the Women’s Studies Program at Texas Tech University, or a course pertaining to women’s and gender studies (as deemed by the Women’s Studies Program Director.)

Scholarship Selection Timeline

Now - Applications available for PDF download

*February 1 - Applications and support materials are due by 5 PM

March 1 - Winners will be notified by mail

April 20 - Winners recognized at our Conference Luncheon & Scholarship Awards Presentation * If the deadline falls on a non-work day, applications will be due the next business day. Evaluation for each scholarship is based on the students GPA (see each scholarship for details), the completion of a brief essay (not more than 500 words) explaining the applicants interest and involvement in matter's particularly relevant to women's lives, two letters of recommendation, and a brief summary of extracurricular activities such as honors, achievements, scholastic awards, and professional accomplishments.



* Note: It is the responsibility of each applicant to gather and coordinate delivery of the information, listed above, as required for each scholarship.



For more information on each scholarship view the Women’s Studies web site at:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/announcements_scholarships.php



CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Unit Supervisor & Academic Advisor of the Women’s Studies Program, at Women's & Gender Studies announcesfor competitive scholarships for AY 2018-2019. Note: If the deadline falls on a non-work day, applications will be due the next business day. Please pass along this announcement to eligible students that meet the criteria.These scholarships are:* If the deadline falls on a non-work day, applications will be due the next business day. Evaluation for each scholarship is based on the students GPA (see each scholarship for details), the completion of a brief essay (not more than 500 words) explaining the applicants interest and involvement in matter's particularly relevant to women's lives, two letters of recommendation, and a brief summary of extracurricular activities such as honors, achievements, scholastic awards, and professional accomplishments.* Note: It is the responsibility of each applicant to gather and coordinate delivery of the information, listed above, as required for each scholarship.For more information on each scholarship view the Women’s Studies web site at:Tricia Earl, Unit Supervisor & Academic Advisor of the Women’s Studies Program, at patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu or contact our office at (806) 742-4335. Posted:

1/30/2018



Originator:

Patricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Womens Studies Program



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 2/1/2018



Location:

Women's Studies DOAK Hall RM 123



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

