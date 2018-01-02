Women's & Gender Studies proudly announces a call for proposals for the 34th Annual Conference on the Advancement of Women, which will take place on the TTU campus, April 20, 2018.

· Guest Speakers include;

Dr. Norma Cantu, Chicana/o & Latina/o scholar, Trinity University Murchison Professor in the Humanities. Cantú is professor emerita of English and U.S. Latina/o Literatures at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Her teaching career also includes a 20-year tenure on the faculty at Texas A&M International University in Laredo, Texas. Her research and creative writings focus on the cultural and literary production along the U.S.-Mexico borderlands. Cantú has published scholarly articles on a number of academic subjects as well as creative poetry and fiction. Her publications on border literature, the teaching of English to non-native speakers, quinceañera celebrations and the matachines, a religious dance tradition, have earned her an international reputation as a scholar and folklorist. She has co-edited four books and a collection of testimonios by Chicana scientists, mathematicians, and engineers. Her award winning Canícula: Snapshots of a Girlhood en la Frontera chronicles her childhood experiences on the border.

Favianna Rodriguez, interdisciplinary artist/activist and cultural organizer based in Oakland, CA. Her art and collaborative projects address migration, economic inequality, gender justice, and ecology. Favianna lectures globally on the power of art, cultural organizing and technology to inspire social change, and leads art interventions in communities around the country. Rodriguez partners with social movement groups around the world to create art that’s visionary and transformational. She is the Executive Director of Culture Strike, a national arts organization that engages artists, writers and performers in migrant rights.

We invite papers and panel proposals that explore the manifold meanings of movement and change as connected to, created by, and/or caught up in the presence of women's, gender, and identity issues, in both contemporary and historical frameworks.

Interdisciplinary proposals, as well as those from disciplines and specialty subject areas are also encouraged to submit.

Submit a 250-word abstract including the proposal title, name, affiliation and contact information for all author(s) on or before February 23, 2018.

Link to submit; http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/call_for_papers_and_panels.php

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, unit supervisor/academic advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu