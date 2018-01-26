If you are eligible to receive a 2017 1098-T, you can retrieve it electronically NOW by following these steps:



• Click on the TTU MyTech tab in Raiderlink

• Click on the Student Business Services link in the Action Items box

• Click on the 1098T – View and Print link

• A new window will open your personal 1098-T page



Students that have not completed the Electronic Consent form will receive a paper copy of the 1098-T by mail. Student Business Services will mail 1098-T forms no later than January 31st to the permanent address that is on file in Raiderlink. However, you still have time to complete the electronic consent form, following the link above, and retrieve your 1098-T form immediately.



Remember, by completing the Electronic Consent to receive the 1098-T electronically, a hard copy 1098-T will not be mailed to you. However, you can go to Raiderlink as often as needed to retrieve a copy.



For 1098-T questions, please email tax.1098T@ttu.edu.