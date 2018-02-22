Would your family like the opportunity to participate in research and earn $10? The ENERGY Lab at Texas Tech University is looking for youth 8-17 years old with OR without a pet dog to participate in a research study exploring children’s physical activity.
Eligible youth will be asked to:
1. Answer questionnaires (which take about 30 minutes to complete)
2. Have height and weight measured
3. Wear an accelerometer for 7 days (an accelerometer is a small, water-resistant, watch-like device worn on the wrist for measuring exercise and sleep)
If you have a dog, your dog will:
1. Wear an extra collar with an accelerometer for 7 days
2. Have their height, length, and weight measured
Participants can choose to participate in their own homes. If you would like the opportunity to earn $10, please email energylabttu@gmail.com OR call (806) 834-7703 to schedule an appointment.
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.