Would your family like the opportunity to participate in research and earn $10? The ENERGY Lab at Texas Tech University is looking for youth 8-17 years old with OR without a pet dog to participate in a research study exploring children’s physical activity.



Eligible youth will be asked to:



1. Answer questionnaires (which take about 30 minutes to complete)



2. Have height and weight measured



3. Wear an accelerometer for 7 days (an accelerometer is a small, water-resistant, watch-like device worn on the wrist for measuring exercise and sleep)



If you have a dog, your dog will:



1. Wear an extra collar with an accelerometer for 7 days



2. Have their height, length, and weight measured



Participants can choose to participate in their own homes. If you would like the opportunity to earn $10, please email energylabttu@gmail.com OR call (806) 834-7703 to schedule an appointment.



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

