Offering $10 for Youth (Ages 8-17) and Caregivers for Research Study

Would your family like the opportunity to participate in research and earn $10? The ENERGY Lab at Texas Tech University is looking for youth 8-17 years old with OR without a pet dog to participate in a research study exploring children’s physical activity.

Eligible youth will be asked to:

1. Answer questionnaires (which take about 30 minutes to complete)

2. Have height and weight measured

3. Wear an accelerometer for 7 days (an accelerometer is a small, water-resistant, watch-like device worn on the wrist for measuring exercise and sleep)

If you have a dog, your dog will:

1. Wear an extra collar with an accelerometer for 7 days

2. Have their height, length, and weight measured

Participants can choose to participate in their own homes. If you would like the opportunity to earn $10, please email energylabttu@gmail.com OR call (806) 834-7703 to schedule an appointment.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

2/26/2018

Zohal Heidari

zohal.heidari@ttu.edu

N/A

Event Date: 2/26/2018

TTU

