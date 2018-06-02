Join us for the 7th Annual Texas Tech University Health Professions School Fair, just 1 week away!

Representatives from dozens of health professions schools and programs, including the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, will be here to share all of the amazing and exciting opportunities their institutions can provide as you prepare for your career in healthcare!

If you've got questions about medical school, nursing school, physical therapy, pharmacy, and anything else related to a professional pathway to becoming a healthcare professional, this is for you!



Tuesday, February 6, 2018

10AM until 2PM

Red Raider Ballroom

Student Union Building



Mark your calendars. Tell your phone to remind you! One week from today! #HPSF2018