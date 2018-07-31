A research study is being conducted to understand the experiences of faculty, staff and administrators regarding the needs of all students, especially African-American and Hispanic students in STEM. If you are interested, please click on the link below to complete the survey. The survey will take approximately 20 minutes to complete.

If you are interested and willing to participate in this study, please complete a questionnaire at https://LSAMP-FSA about your experiences.

**Please remember that you can quit participation in the questionnaire at any time if you become uncomfortable. You can also skip any questions you are not comfortable answering. Participation is completely voluntary. The list of questionnaire questions has been reviewed by the Texas Tech University Institutional Review Board. The IRB study number is IRB-2016-859. *All Participants must be 18 years or older to participate in this study.

All questionnaire responses will be kept secured in locked file storage. Electronic files will be saved on a computer that is password protected. The researchers are the only individuals privileged to view or access the collected data.

If you have any questions about this questionnaire and/or the study overall, contact:

Dr. Raegan Higgins at raegan.higgins@ttu.edu and Dr. Dimitra Jackson Smith at dimitra.jackson@ttu.edu about the research; or

You can mail your questions to the Human Research Protection Program, Office of the Vice President for Research, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas 79409, or you can email questions to Texas Tech University Institutional Review Board at (806) 742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu

Your participation in this project will provide the research team with valuable information and you will benefit from the knowledge that you contributed to a study that aims to address identified deficiencies, strengthen existing successes, and generate new, collective ways of recruiting and supporting students in STEM majors.