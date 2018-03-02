The Seventeeth Annual Black Faculty & Staff Association Black History Month Opening Celebration on February 3, 2018. The banquet will honor the East Lubbock Retired Principals for their many years of service to the Lubbock Community, Councilman Sheila Patterson, and former Councilwoman, Sheila Patterson for their years of service to the Lubbock Community, and TTU/HSC honoree, Cory Patterson for his many years of service to the Texas Tech Community and the Lubbock Community. The banquet will begin at 5:30 p.m. at The Lubbock Women's Club, 2020 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79401. This year's banquet theme is "Family, Education, & Well-being."

The featured keynote speaker honoree will be Dr. Alicia Geddis, Superintendant of the Danville School District.

Tickets are $20 and $12 for students. You must RSVP to aretha.marbley@ttu.edu.



