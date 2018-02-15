TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TLPDC Workshop: Introducing Application in Lecture Using Case Studies
The National Center for Case Study Teaching in Science is a National Science Foundation (NSF) supported resource to promote active learning in STEM.  More specifically, this resource provides STEM faculty with peer-reviewed, discipline-specific topics that can be used in concert with traditional course curriculum to advance students from basic knowledge and comprehension levels of learning, to application and higher order problem-solving.  During this session, Dr. Ken Griffith, STEP Program Administrator and Biology Instructor, will describe and model the use of a case study for face to face learning, flipped and distance learning.  The objective of this session is to provide the tools that will enable faculty to implement case studies immediately.
2/14/2018

Kerri Pike

kerri.pike@ttu.edu

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Time: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 2/15/2018

TLPDC 153

