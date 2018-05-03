How do you know if they’re learning? With two-hundred faces staring back at you, it can be difficult to discern understanding from confusion. Dr. John D’Auria, Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, successfully employs clickers and peer instruction to formatively assess his large lecture biochemistry course. Whether you use hand signals, colored paper or electronics, the results are all positive. Join us to hear Dr. D’Auria describe and model his approach and learn how to apply these techniques in your course right away.