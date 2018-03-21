Skeleton Notes in STEM? Adapting an Active Learning Strategy for Engineering. When we think of guided or skeleton notes, we typically envision strategically omitting key words from bullet points in traditional PowerPoint slides. While there is research demonstrating that this method is superior to traditional content delivery, it may be difficult to conceive how this approach can work in engineering or math courses that are rich in graphs, diagrams and equations. Dr. Sheima Khatib, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, will demonstrate how she applies the use of skeleton notes in her engineering courses. The objective of this session is to demonstrate how STEM faculty can adapt the classic skeleton note technique to make figure and equation rich lectures more interesting and effective to them and their students.