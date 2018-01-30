TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Craft Night w/ Delta Alpha Sigma Multicultural Sorority Inc.

Come color baseball themed coloring sheets with the sisters of Delta Alpha Sigma, while getting to know each sister 1 on 1. Refreshments provided. 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
1/30/2018

Originator:
Alexis Ortiz

Email:
a.nicole.russ@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 1/30/2018

Location:
Human Sciences 273

Categories