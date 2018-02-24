The Mentor Tech Student Organization (MTSO) will be having this year's Cultural Knowledge Bowl in the Human Sciences building, room 169. Breakfast will be served one hour prior to the event, 8am - 9am in the same room. Individuals and/or teams can register by emailing kiera.nevels-washington@ttu.edu. Registration fees will be collected in Doak Hall, room 106 and are as follows: Individuals ($4); Teams ($20); Late/Day of Registration ($5 or $25 respectively). Registration begins Jan. 29th and Late Registration will be from Feb. 19th till the morning of the event. Day of Registration will be completed in the event room. Trivia questions will be sent out to registered participants in order for them to prepare for the event. We ask that all participants be timely in their arrival so that all are ready and in place once the event begins.

