LAST MINUTE VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! Have you found yourself without a gift? No worries, SAB has your back! Come to the SUB Copy/Mail outlet on February 14 (Valentine’s Day) and make you own TTU-themed candygram! Save your creation for your special someone or keep it for yourself! Free with Texas Tech Student ID.

 

 

 

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities l 806.742.4708. l www.sab.ttu.edu l sab@ttu.edu

Posted:
2/12/2018

Originator:
Andrew Villarreal

Email:
andrew.villarreal@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 2/14/2018

Location:
SUB Copy/Mail

Categories