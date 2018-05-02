The PreLaw Program is hosting a PreLaw Meet and Greet this Monday in the SUB Ballroom from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Come out and meet representatives from 13 different law schools. The law schools that will be in attendance are: University of Tulsa, UNT Dallas, Texas Tech, Baylor, University of Oklahoma, University of Houston, South Texas, University of New Mexico, Kansas University, Louisiana State University, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Texas A&M, and the University of Texas. This is a great way to talk one-on-one with admissions representatives and ask any questions you may have. The event is business casual. There will be food provided.