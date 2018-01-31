Women’s & Gender Studies is celebrating Black History Month by showcasing women past, present and future. Taking inspiration from the National Women’s History Project 2018 theme "Nevertheless She Persisted: Honoring Women Who Fight All Forms of Discrimination Against Women", we honor women who helped and are continuing to help create a better world for the times in which they lived as well as for future generations. Black History Month . Black History Month recognizes and honors important people and events in the history of African-American history. In 1926 noted historian, Carter G. Woodson, originated the idea of "Negro History Week". Woodson chose the second week of February because it marked the birthdays of two Americans who greatly influenced the lives and social condition of African Americans --former President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. The tradition of what became Black History Month greatly influenced the expansion of academic scholarship and the corresponding recognition of the rich history of African-Americans. - February is. Black History Month recognizes and honors important people and events in the history of African-American history. In 1926 noted historian, Carter G. Woodson, originated the idea of "Negro History Week". Woodson chose the second week of February because it marked the birthdays of two Americans who greatly influenced the lives and social condition of African Americans --former President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. The tradition of what became Black History Month greatly influenced the expansion of academic scholarship and the corresponding recognition of the rich history of African-Americans. - National Women's History Project Throughout the month of February & March, we will test your knowledge of the history of women and women’s achievements. Women are half the human race, and they're half of black history, as well. An ever-expanding list of resources for learning about famous African American women and other women of Black History. You'll find women who are famous and women who should be better known, from early America and slavery to the 21st century, including the Harlem Renaissance and the Civil Rights Movement. Take the "40 question challenge" quiz today!

February 5 | Anita Hill: Speaking Truth to Power | Escondido Theatre | 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. A gainst a backdrop of sex, politics, and race, ANITA reveals the intimate story of a woman who spoke truth to power. Directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Freida Mock, the film is both a celebration of Anita Hill's legacy and a rare glimpse into her private life with friends and family, many of whom were by her side that fateful day 22 years ago. Anita Hill courageously speaks openly and intimately for the first time about her experiences that led her to testify before the Senate and the obstacles she faced in simply telling the truth. She also candidly discusses what happened to her life and work in the 22 years since. Join us for a FREE screening in the SUB Escondido Theatre on the Texas Tech campus and learn more about #IStillBelieveAnita

February 9 | The Love Below | 7:00 p.m. | Human Science Bldg. Room 169

In celebration of Black History Month and of strong black women everywhere, students at Texas Tech are proud to present "The Love Below" Spoken Word Performance. An evening of live spoken word and musical performance where women express themselves erotically and honestly through song, poetry and monologues. Contact: @BSATXTech

February 12 | Anita Hill: Speaking Truth to Power , film screening | Escondido Theatre

Join us for a FREE screening in the SUB Escondido Theatre on the Texas Tech campus and learn more about #IStillBelieveAnita.

Screening I - 10:00 a.m.

Screening II - 12:00 p.m.

Screening III - 2:00 p.m.

Screening IV - 4:00 p.m.

February 15 | African American History Month , Lecture Series presents an evening with Anita Hill | Allen Theatre - 7:00 p.m. Free and open to the public. Pick up tickets in DOAK 101 An author and professor of social policy, law, and women's studies at Brandeis University, Anita Hill is known for her groundbreaking work raising awareness nationwide on the issue of sexual harassment. As a result of her efforts, Congress passed a law that allowed sexual harassment victims to seek damage awards as well as back pay and reinstatement. Sponsored by the Office of the President, Office of the Provost and the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. For more information contact Dr. Nathaniel Wright

February 16 | #IStillBelieveAnita, Tweetchat, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (CDT) Follow us twitter @TTUWGS You can also join our group page on Facebook: Texas Tech University Women's Studies Program and Twitter: @TTUWGS



