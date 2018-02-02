Why the items vs. parcels controversy needn't be one

Are you interested in learning how to build parsimonious models or improve overall model fit? Join us for a lecture presented by Dr. Todd D. Little, Professor and Director of the Institute for Measurement, Methodology, Analysis & Policy at Texas Tech. The lecture will expand the statistical toolbox of audience members with this valuable data pre-processing technique!

The lecture will talk place on February 2, 2018 at 1:30 pm in the College of Education (Room 213). Not able to attend? Not a problem! The lecture will be available through Mediasite!

https://mediacast.ttu.edu/Mediasite/Play/1efbe54d0f084caab6e5f8ef86b18d631d

Brittany Gorrall



britt.gorrall@ttu.edu



N/A



Event Information

Time: 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 2/2/2018



Location:

College of Education Room 213



Academic

