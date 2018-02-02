TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Why the items vs. parcels controversy needn't be one
Are you interested in learning how to build parsimonious models or improve overall model fit? Join us for a lecture presented by Dr. Todd D. Little, Professor and Director of the Institute for Measurement, Methodology, Analysis & Policy at Texas Tech. The lecture will expand the statistical toolbox of audience members with this valuable data pre-processing technique!

The lecture will talk place on February 2, 2018 at 1:30 pm in the College of Education (Room 213). Not able to attend? Not a problem! The lecture will be available through Mediasite!
Posted:
1/31/2018

Originator:
Brittany Gorrall

Email:
britt.gorrall@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 2/2/2018

Location:
College of Education Room 213

Categories