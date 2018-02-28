|
Women’s & Gender Studies is celebrating Black History Month by showcasing women past, present and future. Taking inspiration from the National Women’s History Project, we honor women who helped and are continuing to help create a better world for the times in which they lived as well as for future generations.
Throughout the month of February & March, we will test your knowledge of the history of women and women’s achievements through an online trivia game.
Quiz #4
16. Who was first black woman to win a tennis championship at Wimbledon and at the U.S. Open?
17. Who was the first black woman to write a Broadway play (1959) which was made into a movie (1961), “A Raisin in the Sun”?
18. Who was the first black concert pianist to play with a European orchestra in 1904?
19. Who was first woman of color to go into space on the shuttle Endeavor in 1992?
20. Who was the first African-American woman to serve in the U.S. Cabinet - as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Carter in 1977, and then served as Secretary of Health and Human Services in 1979?
Answers:
