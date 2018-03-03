Learn to paint winter twigs and leaves in this introductory two-day workshop in watercolor technique for botanical art with instructor Susan Tomlinson.



March 3 & 4

9am to 3pm

$165 for RHA members, $175 for non-members

(price includes an introductory botanical watercolor kit)



Space is limited. Sign up at http:// ranchingheritage.org/ botanical/ Posted:

