|
Learn to paint winter twigs and leaves in this introductory two-day workshop in watercolor technique for botanical art with instructor Susan Tomlinson.
March 3 & 4
9am to 3pm
$165 for RHA members, $175 for non-members
(price includes an introductory botanical watercolor kit)
Space is limited. Sign up at http://ranchingheritage.org/botanical/
|Posted:
2/2/2018
Originator:
Shelby Schwartz
Email:
shelby.schwartz@ttu.edu
Department:
National Ranching Heritage Center
Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 3/3/2018
Location:
National Ranching Heritage Center
Categories