Planetarium Operators Needed!

The Moody Planetarium positions open for Tech students! Open to any Tech Student!





Operators must be able to work Fridays from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Saturdays from 11:00 am-4:00 pm and Sundays 1:00 pm-4:00 pm. Must be available to work during the summer months as well.





Please contact Caroline Reeves at 806-834-6221 or by email at caroline.reeves@ttu.edu, for more information about the available positions at the planetarium.