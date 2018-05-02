TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Harlem Globetrotters Exclusive Offer
The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters return to United Supermarkets Arena at 7:00 pm Monday, February 5.

Grab your Globetrotters tickets today & save up to 25% when you use the code:SAVE25! Click here to purchase.
  • Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $105.00 (service fees included) 
  • Magic Passes are available for an additional $25.00.
Tickets are available through Select-A-Seat of Lubbock, selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000, and Select-A-Seat Outlets.
1/31/2018

Marissa Rivera

marissa.rivera@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 2/5/2018

Location:
United Supermarkets Arena

