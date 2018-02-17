TTU HomeTechAnnounce

WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania
WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania comes to United Supermarkets Arena at 7:30pm Saturday, February 17.
This will be your chance to see:
 
WWE Championship 2 On 1 Handicap Match 
WWE Champion Aj Styles Vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

2 on 3 Handicap Match
Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

*card is subject to change*

Tickets are on sale now! Go to www.selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000.

Tickets start at $15, plus applicable fees. Save up to $5 per ticket now through Feb. 8 when you purchase a family four pack on select ticket prices.

Visit www.wwe.com for more details
Posted:
1/31/2018

Originator:
Marissa Rivera

Email:
marissa.rivera@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 2/17/2018

Location:
United Supermarkets Arena

Categories