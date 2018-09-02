The 2018 Texas Sculpture Symposium taking place February 9 - 10, 2018 at Texas Tech University is drawing near.

This year, we are excited to announce Wafaa Bilal and Cristóbal Martinez, one of the members of Postcommodity, as our keynote speakers. In addition to the lectures, the keynotes will be participating in a panel discussion during the symposium with other artists and with Loren Schwerd, curator of FEMINUM.

There will also be a special screening of Through the Repellent Fence: A Land Art Film, a documentary film following Postcommodity during their construction of Repellent Fence.

The opening of Feminum will coincide with the symposium and is not to be missed! This dynamic group exhibition features the work of prominent contemporary female sculptors and was curated by Louisiana State University Associate Professor of Sculpture, Loren Schwerd.

While the keynote lectures and panel discussion are free and open to the public, to participate in the other Sculpture Symposium activities requires Registration to the Symposium. Registration is $50 for students and $100 for Professionals. Registration fee covers all symposium events including tickets to Through the Repellent Fence screening at Alamo Drafthouse as well as the Friday reception and Symposium Closing Dinner on Saturday evening. Registered attendees also have the opportunity to participate in the a 12x12x12 exhibition.

For the full symposium schedule, registration form and other detailed information, please visit:www.art.ttu.edu/TxSS.

The 2018 Texas Sculpture Symposium is presented by the Sculpture area of the School of Art with support from The Sculpture Network of Texas, the School of Art, the Ryla T. & John F. Lott Endowment for Excellence in the Arts in the School of Art, and Landmark Arts, which receives generous support from the Helen Jones Foundation and the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Additional support comes from the Charles Adams Studio Project and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, a supporting partner in the presentation of Wafaa Bilal's keynote address. Special thanks to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Paul Hunton of TTU Public Media for arranging the special screening of Postcommodity's Through the Repellent Fence.