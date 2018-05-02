The Texas Tech Student Chapter of the Mathematical Association of America (MAA) is a social club on campus for students who are interested in mathematics. We host meetings and social events once a month. If you become a national member, we will pay for you to attend the social events, free of charge to you! Our fundraiser for the semester is selling math finals from previous semesters during the last week of school. If you help out, we will treat you to a free steak dinner! To find out more information and meet us, come join us for free food and our meeting on February 7th at 5:30PM in Math 238!

