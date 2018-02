Discover how to showcase your work in Learn @ Your Library workshop

Learn more about platforms and how to showcase your work.

Use social media to connect to others in your field.

Find out what not to post to academic social network sites. Faculty and graduate students:

11 a.m. to noon Feb. 6 Library Instruction Lab 150

or

5 to 6 p.m. April 19 Library Instruction Lab 150

Click here to register. For more information, contact camille.thomas@ttu.edu

