Get Started with Evernote and Improve Productivity workshop Feb. 7

In this Learn @ Your Library workshop, you will learn: value of Evernote as compared to other software such as OneNote, EndNote, etc. in doing research

importance of working collaboratively with students in doing research

to boost productivity by using Evernote To register, click here

For more information, contact tom.rohrig@ttu.edu or jessica.l.simpson@ttu.edu Posted:

2/1/2018



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/7/2018



Location:

Library Instruction Lab 150



