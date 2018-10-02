Curated by Loren Schwerd

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 10th from 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

School of Art Galleries

Continues through March 4th.





FEMINUM considers the implications of Wonder Woman's incongruous imagery of bondage and liberation, pin-up girls and feminist action, through works by women who embody paradoxical suggestions of oppression and empowerment, and defiance and complicity. Many of the works in FEMINUM, involve disguising, adorning, arming, or inscribing the body with symbols of identity. There are several artists in the show who combine sculpture, performance and video and/or photography, to suggest historical, mythical, or ritual purposes for the objects they have fashioned. In each case, the tactile experience of these objects/artifacts, with their resourceful use of materials and their genuine application of craft, are critical for conjuring their full range of playful and subversive suggestions.





Artists in the exhibition include: Crystal Campbell (Tulsa), Erin Cunningham (Austin), Alicia Eggert & John Abrams (Denton), Rachel Hayes (Tulsa), Shana Hoehn (Houston), Kathryn Kelley (Lubbock), Liss LaFluer (Denton), Jennifer Ling Datchuck (San Antonio), Beili Liu (Austin), and Alyssa Taylor Wendt (Austin).





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additionally, we thank the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts for the support provided for programs in the School of Art.















