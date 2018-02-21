|
Join Hospitality Services for the annual Chili Cook Off!!!
Wednesday, February 21st 2018
The Matador Room | 2nd Floor of the Student Union Building
11am to 1pm
$5.54 + tax Admission
On Wednesday, February 21st be in The Matador Room (2nd floor of the Student Union Building) to judge for yourself as different Hospitality Services locations and chefs battle for the best chili on campus!
Admission price includes one tasting sample from each entry with cornbread, a drink, a voting ticket and bowl of the chili of your choice with all the toppings.
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and your On-Campus Dining Plan, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
