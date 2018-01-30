Texas Tech CEOs is TTU's biggest entrepreneurship organization with over 140 members. We host and participate in entrepreneurship events like Red Raider Startup, Red Raider Idea Competition, and iLaunch! We provide mentors, resources, events, connections, and access to a $30 million dollar incubator for our members. Our first meeting of this semester is February 1st from 6:00-7:30pm at the Texas Tech Innovation Hub 3911, 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79415. We usually meet weekly. Visit www.texastechceo.com for more info!

