“An Evening with Anita Hill” will take place on Thursday, February 15th. Dr. Dyson’s speech, “Race, Racism, & Race Relations in America” will take place on Monday, Feb. 26th. Both lectures will begin at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Building’s Allen Theatre. The events are free and open to the public, but space is limited. Tickets can be picked up prior to the lectures in Doak Hall, Room 101 on a first-come, first-served basis, but are limited to two per person. Any unclaimed seats on the day of the lecture will be made available to others at 6:45 p.m.



Professor Hill is known for her groundbreaking advocacy work that has helped raise nationwide awareness of sexual harassment. Her work led to the passage of legislation that allows sexual harassment victims to seek damage awards in addition to back pay and reinstatement. In addition to numerous other responsibilities, she was recently chosen by Hollywood executives to chair the newly formed Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace. She currently serves as a professor of social policy, law and women’s studies at Brandeis University and as counsel with the law firm Cohen Milstein, where she advises on class-action workplace discrimination cases.



Dr. Michael Eric Dyson currently serves as a Professor of Sociology at Georgetown University, where he received widespread attention in 2011 for his course “Sociology of Hip-Hop: Jay-Z.” He has taught at several other well-known institutions, including Brown University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Columbia University, and has been named one of the 150 most powerful African-Americans by Ebony Magazine, called a “superstar professor” by The Washington Post and referred to as “one of the most graceful and lucid intellectuals writing on race and politics today” by Vanity Fair.



For more information visit http://today.ttu.edu/posts/2018/01/african-american-history-month.