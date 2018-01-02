Earn 6 Credits in Spain, SUMMER 1, 2018.

Plan Ahead!

Open to Kinesiology Majors, Minors, and SPMT majors (contributes toward completing 120 cr total).

The KSM department is offering: SPMT 4355 (Sport Facilities and Event Management), and KIN 3314 (Lifespan Motor Development) in Seville (Spain, TTU campus).

Since you are already in Europe, for Summer 1, you can proceed to do SPANISH courses later during Summer 2. This maximizes value for your money. (Spanish classes are offered only in Summer 2.)

The SPMT (4355) course examines principles, practices, and procedures of managing sporting events and sport related facilities. In Spain, we plan to explore the Olympic village in Barcelona and participate/attend events more aligned with European sport consumer interests (TBA, e.g. soccer, cycling, or windsurfing).

The KIN (3314) course will survey motor skills through the lifespan (from pre-birth to older adulthood). It will be highly interactive including immersion experiences in local elementary schools and elderly care facilities. Students minoring in Athletic Coaching, Kinesiology, Education, can take the course. In addition, the multicultural requirement is fulfilled with some work (i.e. online journal etc) at no extra cost.

Check our Study Abroad Webpage. Estimated Program Fees: $ 3520.

Note the following deadlines:

Feb 3: Honors College Study Abroad Scholarship application deadline for Maymester & Summer study abroad students

Feb. 8: Boren Scholarship application deadline for undergraduate students

Feb. 15: Application for Summer 2018 closes

For funding, enrollment, important dates & info, contact the ICC, Whitney Longnecker (806.742.3667), or Donna Wright (806.834.7574) studyabroad@ttu.edu.

For KSM advising, contact any of the following undergraduate advisors:

Treasa Austin treasa.austin@ttu.edu; Diana Sierra diana.sierra@ttu.edu; Missy Pawelek missy.pawelek@ttu.edu;

Faculty-In-Charge are: Dr. M. Huml (SPMT 4355) and Dr. N. Roncesvalles (KIN 3314)