Unidos Por Un Mismo Idioma is holding our First General Meeting of Spring Semester 2018!





We will be holding and Information session where we will be going over all the events, trips and opportunities that we are offering over the semester! We will also be presenting our Spring 2018 officers and welcoming new members along with giving out shirts for new members with shirts also available for sale. If you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact us!





Can't forget to mention, we will also be supplying FREE PIZZA for anyone that attends!





FRIDAY FEB. 02 @ 6PM in MCOM 075

