Cup $18.02

Dozen roses $66.24

Valentine’s Day themed card

Order dates February 1- February 9th.



Order with FOP and Debit/Credit card here!



https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/Red_Raider_Floral_Designs/RedRaiderFloralDesigns.php Heart Vase $11.34Cup $18.02Dozen roses $66.24Valentine’s Day themed cardOrder dates February 1- February 9th.Order with FOP and Debit/Credit card here! Posted:

2/5/2018



Originator:

Lisa Simmons



Email:

lisa.simmons@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Planning and Admin





Categories

Departmental