On Tuesday, January 30th and Wednesday, January 31st, The TLPDC will be hosting Matthew Ragozine from Turning Technologies. Matthew is the Account Executive for Texas Tech University and can help with all things Turning Technologies related! Matthew will be holding two Q&A’s in the TLPDC room 137 on January 31st from 9:00am – 11:00am and from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. If you have used Turning Technologies before feel free to stop buy the TLPDC Room 151 at 2:30pm January 30th for an hour class on advanced topics with Turning Technologies. We’d love to hear your success stories along with any difficulties you’ve had with our response technology.

“Again, if you need any assistance or have questions regarding our TurningPoint software please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. Our technical support team is available Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 9:00pm EST to answer any questions you may have with TurningPoint. You can reach them at 1-866-746-3015.”